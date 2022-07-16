ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Transportation is investing nearly $150 million into public transportation services across the state to make it easier for people who might use it every day.

TxDOT says the Texas Transportation Commission awarded more than $68 million in federal and state funds to providers across the state on Tuesday. This funding is in addition to an award granted in June, TxDOT will distribute more than $146 million in funding.

In the Atlanta District, funds include $89,400 for the Ark-Tex Council of Governments, which serves Bowie, Cass, Morris, and Titus counties. The East Texas Council of Governments will receive $350,164, which serves Camp, Harrison, Marion, Panola, and Upshur counties.

“This funding is critical to ensuring everyone in Texas, especially in rural areas, has access to where they need to go safely and reliably,” TxDOT Transportation Commissioner Alvin New said. “Many people across the state rely on these services for basic life needs because they have no other option. We’re excited to help fund these agencies as they continue to help the people of Texas.”

Transit agencies can use this funding to cover maintenance costs, buy new buses, build new facilities, and expand their services to pick up more people. Here are some specific examples:

Concho Valley Transit District in San Angelo will build bus storage and an in-house maintenance facility.

Rural Economic Assistance League (REAL), which serves nine counties in the Coastal Bend area of South Texas, will build a multimodal transit facility after doubling its service area over the past several years.

Texoma Area Paratransit System, Inc. (TAPS), which serves six counties near the Oklahoma border, is bringing administration and transportation functions from leased space to a new facility.

Brazos Transit District, which serves seven counties in the Brazos Valley, will expand its service and add fuel vehicles on site.

State and federal funds support rural and urban transit services in over 90% of the state’s land area, serving more than a third of the state’s population, TxDOT says. Across the state, the funds will make transit safer and more reliable.