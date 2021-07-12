Tyler man indicted after disabled daughter’s feet had to be amputated after winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been indicted on a child injury charge after allegedly waiting six days to get his daughter medical treatment for frostbite during the winter storm. As a result, her legs had to be amputated.

Glenn Caldwell Jr., 45, has been charged with injury to a child/disabled individual by omission and is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

According to a warrant obtained by KETK News at the time, Caldwell noticed that his 17-year-old daughter’s feet were “swollen, purple, and bleeding” around February 23.

This was roughly one or two days after the ice and snow from the deadly storm had melted. Caldwell told police that his daughter did not play in the snow, but she did not wear socks over her feet that week.

His daughter complained of her feet hurting and she woke him up twice in the middle of the night over the next week complaining of foot pain. Caldwell admitted to police he saw a blood trail from the daughter’s room to the living room and moved to the bathroom.

A neighbor called Caldwell on February 26 saying the girl was “crawling on the ground outside the trailer house.” He told investigators that the pipes had busted in the trailer and their only source of water was a faucet outside the home.

The investigation also revealed that there were two electric heaters in the home, but none were in the victim’s room, despite the fact her bedroom had a broken window that allowed cold air in.

In an attempt to keep warm, the girl slept in the living room and used the electric oven for heat. The window had been missing since the family moved into the trailer on December 1, 2020.

The victim’s feet were amputated on March 2 at UT Health Tyler and the warrant states they were “black, swollen, and bleeding.” When asked why he waited so long to get her held, Caldwell replied he kept “putting it off, and putting it off.”

When police investigated the trailer on March 3, they found that there was no food in the home and that there was blood on the bedroom door and doorframe.

The historic storm killed over 100 people in Texas with nine of those fatalities being in East Texas. There was one in Cass County, one in Rusk County, two in Henderson County, one in Trinity County and three in Nacogdoches County.

Down in Nacogdoches County, three people were found dead in their home in Etoile after a case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Sheriff Jason Bridges said that the generator providing heat to the house was too close to the home and the exhaust burned a hole in the side of the structure, allowing the toxic gas to fill the inside.