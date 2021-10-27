WATCH: Tornado tears across South Texas highway

Texas
Posted: / Updated:

Video courtesy of Mary Phan via Storyful

ORANGE, Texas (Nexstar) – A tornado tore across Interstate 10 in Orange, Texas Wednesday, leaving a trail of debris and snapped power lines in its wake. 

It was part of a severe weather system that ripped across the Gulf region, spawning tornadoes and severe thunderstorm systems across Southeast Texas and South Louisiana.

Driver Mary Phan, who captured the video below, told Storyful she was driving along the interstate when she noticed the twister. 

Video credit: Mary Phan via Storyful

“It was much closer to me than the video is showing,” she said. “It was scary, and I thought about driving off the road to get away from it.”

Around 7:54 a.m. Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the area and warned people in surrounding communities of widespread wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, as well as isolated hail. 

That tornado watch expired at 4:00 p.m. Now the community of Orange is working to assess the damage left in its path.

