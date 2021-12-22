Water line maintenance to begin Monday in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Some residents of Marshall will be without water for a few hours on Monday as workers repair a main water line.

According to the city, water on South Garrett St. and Travis St. east to Travis St. and Highway 59, will be temporarily shut off Dec. 27 to allow contractors to tie in the east end of the 12” water main located on Travis Street.

According to the city, residents that are north and south of Travis St. Streets to the north that may be affected are Crockett, Fannin, Bowie, and Merz Bacher. Streets south that may be affected are Higgins, Rudd, Portland Avenue, Starr, and Arkansas.

The repairs to the water main are expected to be completed Monday afternoon if there are no complications. Throughout the repair, a boil water notice will be in effect. Affected residents should boil water for two minutes prior to consumption or until the notice has been lifted.