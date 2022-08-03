HOUSTON (CW39) — We get different studies and lists about what state has this and what state loves that, so when we get “The Sports Movie Your State Is Most Obsessed With,” it’s interesting to see what they have for Texas.

Friday Night Lights? Or Varsity Blues? Or maybe North Dallas Forty?

Nope. It’s Bring It On.

Yes, the 2000 movie with Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union about rival cheerleading squads competing for glory and respect is somehow the most obsessed sports movie in the state of Texas. And it wasn’t even filmed or based in Texas.

A report from Sportscriber.com shows each states’ favorite sports movies, as gleaned from analyses of data from IMDb and Google Trends data. So for Indiana, it came out Hoosiers, likely since that state loves basketball. Bull Durham was for North Carolina, likely since the movie was filmed in Durham.

And somehow for Texas, it came out for a movie about cheerleading that was filmed in California.

But let’s not diss cheerleading. It is a big deal in Texas, almost just as big as football is.

But there are several other sports movies that are either based in Texas or about Texas teams. Here’s the top six.