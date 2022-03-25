WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The owner of a skating rink in Whitehouse was found guilty of murder on Thursday.

54-year-old Lars Theorine of Whitehouse was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 stabbing of Michael Shane Reed. Prosecutors say he owns Paradise Skating Rink and Big Kahuna Party Rentals.

During the four-day trial, prosecutors presented evidence that on January 20, 2020, Theorine stabbed Reed 48 times with a kitchen knife, nearly decapitating him. Prosecutors say Theorine then attempted to stage the scene to support his self-defense claim.

A crime scene investigator told the jury that the blood spatter analysis proved that the victim tried to escape before “succumbing to the numerous lacerations.” An arrest warrant stated that Reed’s body showed defensive wounds to his chest and arms, as well as multiple stab wounds on his back and neck.

Theorine reportedly had no injuries and was in the process of cleaning himself up when Whitehouse PD arrived at the scene. When officers knocked on the door, Theorine put himself next to the victim and “pretended as if he had been attacked,” officials said.

Theorine has 18 previous criminal convictions, including three for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This case was investigated by WPD and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.