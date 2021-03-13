Whitehouse truckdriver dies in overnight crash in Harrison County, Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Smith County man is dead following a late-night crash just west of Marshall, Texas.

Jody Anthony Bobeck, 55, of Whitehouse, Texas, was rushed to Christus Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview where he later died.

According to the Texas Department of Safety’s Tyler office, at 11:41 p.m. Friday, DPS troopers responded to reports of a fatal crash on IH-20, approximately four miles west of the city of Marshall in Harrison County.

The preliminary report indicates Bobeck was driving a 2021 Freightliner towing a trailer and was driving east on IH-20 in the left lane.

For an unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the center median, and though Bobeck attempted to return to the left lane, the trailer began to jackknife.

The truck and trailer then crossed both lanes of travel eastbound, with the trailer ultimately striking the guardrail, which separated the Freightliner and the trailer.

While the trailer rolled to the right and came to rest upside down in the south ditch of IH-20, the truck rolled to the left and came to rest upright in the south ditch of IH-20.

After Bobeck was pronounced dead, his body was taken to Stewarts Funeral Home in Tyler.