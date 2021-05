Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Texas

(Stacker) – The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Listings and images are from realtor.com.

#50. 75022 (Flower Mound)

Typical home value: $519,550 127.6% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +10.1%

5-year home value change: +22.4%

10-year home value change: +58.8%

Pictured above: 4004 Quail Run Dr, Flower Mound ($6.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

#49. 75244 (Dallas)

Typical home value: $523,277 129.3% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +7.4%

5-year home value change: +29.2%

10-year home value change: +83.5%

Pictured above: 4516 Myerwood Ln, Dallas ($2.1 million, 5 bedrooms)

#48. 75093 (Plano)

Typical home value: $524,214 129.7% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +8.2%

5-year home value change: +18.3%

10-year home value change: +55.6%

Pictured above: 5504 Cavendish Ct, Plano ($4.7 million, 5 bedrooms)

#47. 78675 (Willow City)

Typical home value: $527,937 131.3% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: -4.3%

5-year home value change: +16.4%

10-year home value change: +30.4%

Pictured above: 310 Saturn, Kingsland ($400,000, 3 bedrooms)

#46. 77079 (Houston)

Typical home value: $530,477 132.4% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +7.8%

5-year home value change: +7.5%

10-year home value change: +68.4%

Pictured above: 14102 Bluebird Ln, Houston ($2.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

#45. 02651 (De Leon)

Typical home value: $530,673 132.5% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +20.8%

5-year home value change: +66.3%

10-year home value change: +77.3%

Pictured above: 30 Linda Ln, North Eastham ($550,000, 3 bedrooms)

#44. 78669 (Spicewood)

Typical home value: $548,286 140.2% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +13.2%

5-year home value change: +33.6%

10-year home value change: +62.6%

Pictured above: 122 Shoreline Rd, Spicewood ($6.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#43. 78750 (Austin)

Typical home value: $556,113 143.6% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +15.3%

5-year home value change: +38.9%

10-year home value change: +95.8%

Pictured above: 9304 Evening Primrose Path, Austin ($1.1 million, 4 bedrooms)

#42. 78954 (Round Top)

Typical home value: $558,238 144.6% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +4.6%

5-year home value change: +37.0%

10-year home value change: +105.5%

Pictured above: 1721 TX 237, Round Top ($649,000, 3 bedrooms)

#41. 78734 (Lakeway)

Typical home value: $561,154 145.8% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +16.2%

5-year home value change: +34.9%

10-year home value change: +67.8%

Pictured above: 3926 Eck Ln, Austin ($6.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

#40. 78722 (Austin)

Typical home value: $565,966 148.0% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +16.7%

5-year home value change: +34.3%

10-year home value change: +109.2%

Pictured above: 1403 Crestwood Rd, Austin ($895,000, 2 bedrooms)

#39. 78702 (Austin)

Typical home value: $566,312 148.1% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +14.5%

5-year home value change: +39.7%

10-year home value change: +151.8%

Pictured above: 1159 Navasota St, Austin ($2.6 million, 6 bedrooms)

#38. 78620 (Dripping Springs)

Typical home value: $580,837 154.5% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +15.6%

5-year home value change: +38.5%

10-year home value change: +92.9%

Pictured above: 5818 Ranch Road 165, Dripping Springs ($3.9 million, 3 bedrooms)

#37. 77019 (Houston)

Typical home value: $582,272 155.1% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +3.8%

5-year home value change: +3.6%

10-year home value change: +46.8%

Pictured above: 2920 Lazy Lane Blvd, Houston ($34.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#36. 75214 (Dallas)

Typical home value: $583,962 155.8% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +8.7%

5-year home value change: +25.0%

10-year home value change: +69.7%

Pictured above: 4009 W Lawther Dr, Dallas ($18.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#35. 78663 (Round Mountain)

Typical home value: $584,641 156.1% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +8.3%

5-year home value change: +31.7%

10-year home value change: +71.4%

Pictured above: 400 Sendero, Round Mountain ($875,000, 4 bedrooms)

#34. 78737 (Austin)

Typical home value: $596,538 161.3% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +15.1%

5-year home value change: +34.5%

10-year home value change: +79.1%

Pictured above: Ranch Liberty Ranch Rd # 7, Austin ($5.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#33. 77056 (Houston)

Typical home value: $596,980 161.5% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +3.9%

5-year home value change: -0.5%

10-year home value change: +37.4%

Pictured above: 32 S Wynden Dr, Houston ($9.0 million, 0 bedrooms)

#32. 78757 (Austin)

Typical home value: $599,026 162.4% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +17.2%

5-year home value change: +38.8%

10-year home value change: +117.8%

Pictured above: 1410 Karen Ave, Austin ($1.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#31. 78751 (Austin)

Typical home value: $600,918 163.3% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +16.5%

5-year home value change: +37.6%

10-year home value change: +102.2%

Pictured above: 704 E 46th St, Austin ($3.2 million, 2 bedrooms)

#30. 77098 (Houston)

Typical home value: $605,298 165.2% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +5.0%

5-year home value change: +8.0%

10-year home value change: +60.0%

Pictured above: 3002 Virginia St, Houston ($2.7 million, 5 bedrooms)

#29. 78759 (Austin)

Typical home value: $607,259 166.0% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +15.2%

5-year home value change: +36.5%

10-year home value change: +93.9%

Pictured above: 10133 Dianella Ln, Austin ($2.6 million, 4 bedrooms)

#28. 78726 (Austin)

Typical home value: $607,406 166.1% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +15.6%

5-year home value change: +29.7%

10-year home value change: +77.3%

Pictured above: 11411 N FM 620 Rd, Austin ($2.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#27. 76034 (Colleyville)

Typical home value: $622,295 172.6% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +7.5%

5-year home value change: +23.3%

10-year home value change: +54.1%

Pictured above: 5513 Montclair Dr, Colleyville ($8.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#26. 78701 (Austin)

Typical home value: $630,089 176.0% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +13.2%

5-year home value change: +22.4%

10-year home value change: +86.7%

Pictured above: 109 E 10th St, Austin ($3.2 million, 7 bedrooms)

#25. 78739 (Austin)

Typical home value: $650,572 185.0% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +16.5%

5-year home value change: +34.6%

10-year home value change: +84.1%

Pictured above: 7508 Harlow Dr, Austin ($2.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#24. 75209 (Dallas)

Typical home value: $653,622 186.4% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +6.8%

5-year home value change: +26.4%

10-year home value change: +70.2%

Pictured above: 4519 Cherokee Trl, Dallas ($6.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

#23. 77027 (Houston)

Typical home value: $657,466 188.0% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +5.1%

5-year home value change: +8.6%

10-year home value change: +52.3%

Pictured above: 61 Briar Hollow Ln, Houston ($5.9 million, 4 bedrooms)

#22. 78732 (Austin)

Typical home value: $676,571 196.4% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +15.9%

5-year home value change: +28.7%

10-year home value change: +63.4%

Pictured above: 6800 Comanche Trl, Austin ($13.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#21. 78257 (San Antonio)

Typical home value: $680,437 198.1% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +6.3%

5-year home value change: +13.4%

10-year home value change: +30.5%

Pictured above: 10 Davenport Ln, San Antonio ($7.5 million, 3 bedrooms)

#20. 75230 (Dallas)

Typical home value: $681,203 198.4% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +7.4%

5-year home value change: +24.3%

10-year home value change: +68.7%

Pictured above: 6645 Northaven Rd, Dallas ($6.5 million, 7 bedrooms)

#19. 78619 (Driftwood)

Typical home value: $697,977 205.8% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +13.3%

5-year home value change: +46.1%

10-year home value change: +95.1%

Pictured above: 1240 Elder Hill Rd, Driftwood ($5.6 million, 11 bedrooms)

#18. 02661 (Rye)

Typical home value: $707,089 209.8% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +3.9%

5-year home value change: data not available

10-year home value change: data not available

Pictured above: 54 Little Cove Cir, West Dennis ($999,999, 4 bedrooms)

#17. 78738 (Bee Cave)

Typical home value: $718,554 214.8% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +14.5%

5-year home value change: +27.6%

10-year home value change: +60.7%

Pictured above: 29 Moreh Pass, Austin ($7.7 million, 5 bedrooms)

#16. 78756 (Austin)

Typical home value: $726,801 218.4% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +17.4%

5-year home value change: +38.5%

10-year home value change: +104.8%

Pictured above: 4105 Burnet Rd, Austin ($1.7 million, 4 bedrooms)

#15. 78735 (Austin)

Typical home value: $735,507 222.2% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +16.9%

5-year home value change: +36.2%

10-year home value change: +89.6%

Pictured above: 2401 Portofino Ridge Dr, Austin ($12.9 million, 7 bedrooms)

#14. 78704 (Austin)

Typical home value: $781,610 242.4% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +17.7%

5-year home value change: +39.3%

10-year home value change: +121.1%

Pictured above: 2108 Barton Pkwy, Austin ($3.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#13. 76092 (Southlake)

Typical home value: $821,835 260.1% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +7.6%

5-year home value change: +24.3%

10-year home value change: +62.0%

Pictured above: 940 W Dove Rd, Southlake ($10.0 million, 8 bedrooms)

#12. 75201 (Dallas)

Typical home value: $824,162 261.1% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +3.6%

5-year home value change: +16.7%

10-year home value change: +54.8%

Pictured above: 2515 Thomas Ave, Dallas ($2.3 million, 3 bedrooms)

#11. 77401 (Bellaire)

Typical home value: $902,989 295.6% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +3.6%

5-year home value change: +0.3%

10-year home value change: +45.4%

Pictured above: 5120 Grand Lake St, Bellaire ($2.6 million, 5 bedrooms)

#10. 78730 (Austin)

Typical home value: $908,750 298.1% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +16.1%

5-year home value change: +30.9%

10-year home value change: +71.9%

Pictured above: 1607 Manana St, Austin ($11.0 million, 8 bedrooms)

#9. 78733 (Austin)

Typical home value: $914,601 300.7% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +15.9%

5-year home value change: +35.1%

10-year home value change: +84.8%

Pictured above: 1614 Bruton Springs Rd, Austin ($5.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

#8. 78731 (Austin)

Typical home value: $923,146 304.4% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +18.5%

5-year home value change: +37.3%

10 -ear home value change: +95.4%

Pictured above: 4511 Balcones Dr, Austin ($4.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#7. 78635 (Johnson City)

Typical home value: $941,496 312.5% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +1.8%

5-year home value change: +26.3%

10-year home value change: +59.1%

Pictured above: 10120 Hwy Us # 290, Hye ($939,000, 5 bedrooms)

#6. 77024 (Houston)

Typical home value: $1,009,815 342.4% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +5.3%

5-year home value change: +5.0%

10-year home value change: +60.0%

Pictured above: 100 Carnarvon Dr, Houston ($30.0 million, 8 bedrooms)

#5. 78703 (Austin)

Typical home value: $1,211,007 430.6% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +16.6%

5-year home value change: +33.2%

10-year home value change: +99.2%

Pictured above: 1631 Palma Plz, Austin ($4.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#4. 77005 (Houston)

Typical home value: $1,284,469 462.7% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +6.5%

5-year home value change: +15.4%

10-year home value change: +68.0%

Pictured above: 2 Longfellow Ln, Houston ($10.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

#3. 75225 (Dallas)

Typical home value: $1,288,061 464.3% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +7.2%

5-ear home value change: +16.1%

10-year home value change: +61.5%

Pictured above: 5722 Park Ln, Dallas ($7.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

#2. 75205 (University Park)

Typical home value: $1,304,613 471.6% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +6.9%

5-year home value change: +15.5%

10-year home value change: +58.1%

Pictured: 6915 Baltimore Dr, University Park ($46.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

#1. 78746 (Austin)

Typical home value: $1,409,777 517.6% above typical home value in Texas

1-year rent change: +18.8%

5-year home value change: +37.7%

10-year home value change: +97.2%

Pictured above: 1905 Hallam Dr, Austin ($6.6 million, 6 bedrooms)