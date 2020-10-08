State of Emergency declared for St. Martin Parish due to impending hurricane

St. MARTINVILLE, La (BRPROUD) – The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office released this statement on Wednesday:
Due to the impending Hurricane Delta, Parish President Chester Cedars has declared a State of Emergency for St. Martin Parish and has requested a voluntary evacuation of Lower St. Martin Parish (Stephensville and Belle River) effective immediately.
In addition, St. Martin Parish Schools will be closed on October 8 and October 9.
LATEST POSTS:
- Louisiana bracing for Hurricane Delta
- Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate
- Pres. Trump says he won’t participate in 2nd debate after it goes virtual
- American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize
- Hurricane Delta to bring impacts to ArkLaTex Friday into Saturday, Tropical Storm Watch and Flash Flood Watch issued