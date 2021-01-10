State offices will be closed Monday in 29 parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State offices in 29 parishes will be closed Monday due to winter storms passing through parts of Louisiana, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne announced.
The offices in the following areas will be closed:
- Avoyelles
- Bienville
- Bossier
- Caddo
- Caldwell
- Catahoula
- Claiborne
- Concordia
- DeSoto
- East Carroll
- Franklin
- Grant
- Jackson
- LaSalle
- Lincoln
- Madison
- Morehouse
- Natchitoches
- Ouachita
- Rapides
- Red River
- Richland
- Sabine
- Tensas
- Union
- Vernon
- Webster
- West Carroll
- Winn
