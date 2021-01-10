Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Storm Alerts

WINTER STORM ALERTS

Submit Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Weather Alerts

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS

State offices will be closed Monday in 29 parishes

News

by: Karli Carpenter

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State offices in 29 parishes will be closed Monday due to winter storms passing through parts of Louisiana, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne announced.

The offices in the following areas will be closed:

  • Avoyelles
  • Bienville
  • Bossier
  • Caddo
  • Caldwell
  • Catahoula
  • Claiborne
  • Concordia
  • DeSoto
  • East Carroll
  • Franklin
  • Grant
  • Jackson
  • LaSalle
  • Lincoln
  • Madison
  • Morehouse
  • Natchitoches
  • Ouachita
  • Rapides
  • Red River
  • Richland
  • Sabine
  • Tensas
  • Union
  • Vernon
  • Webster
  • West Carroll 
  • Winn

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Closings and Delays

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss