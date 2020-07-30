Statewide unemployment protests to extend unemployment checks past tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Across the state of Louisiana, Thursday was #Savethe600 Unemployment Day of Action. Step Up Louisiana wanted protesters to go to their local US Senator or Representatives office to voice their opinions in extending the federal unemployment money.

In Shreveport, protesters were in front of the office building of US Senator Bill Cassidy on Youree Drive. We The People organizer Caitlyn Douglas wants government officials to know that is very critical to extend the $600 unemployment checks for residents.

“We are tired and fed up. We are not going anywhere until you get this done. If you want us to vote for you, then you need to put your money where your mouth is,” said Douglas.

If the government doesn’t reach an agreement soon, the funding is set to expire tomorrow. According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the maximum weekly unemployment benefit is $247.

