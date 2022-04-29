SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man not afraid to show it all and leave audiences cringing in excitement and fear of what will happen next is making his next stop in Shreveport.

Steve-O is bringing his comedy tour called The Bucket List to the Strand Theatre and wants you to take part in the madness. He said even the bravest daredevils are not ready.

“I want Louisiana to be with the rest of nation in turning out,” Steve-O said.

Alexandra Meachum got to interview Steve-O over Zoom Friday morning about his show and many other projects.

“It is a wild show. That’s putting it mildly. It’s a multimedia experience so you don’t just hear about these crazy things I’ve done, you actually see them as well. When I say crazy things, you know of course I’ve made a career out of doing crazy things. But now I’m pretty deep into my 40s’ and I’m concerned I’m running out of time before it becomes creepy to watch me do these crazy things. So I’ve decided to really go all out and go crazier than ever!” Steve-O said.

He said if you’re a longtime fan of Jackass get ready to see things taken to the next level.

“The footage is so intense that sometimes we see someone in the audience faint. It’s always a guy, a full grown man,” Steve-O said.

He said the show takes you on an intense journey for adults-only.

“I did a bunch of things I would never be allowed to do for Jackass. For all kinds of reasons. Some of it is just plain illegal, some of it is actually triple-x rated. The backdrop of it is my relationship with my fiance and how my relationship has endured my activities. Which makes it fun and really gives it a narrative and makes it cohesive, and even kind of clever,” Steve-O said.

His dog Wendy makes an appearance too.

“She comes out to make fun and blow the lid off the ridiculous service animal situation,” Steve-O said.

The pop culture icon is ready to bring laughs, gasps, and a memorable night out for those brave enough to attend.

Steve-O’s The Bucket List Tour takes place May 7. You can find tickets here.

We will air more of his interview next week where he talks about his many other projects, including his podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride and upcoming book. Along with his longtime support for animal rights and how Jackass and The WildBoyz has shaped his life since first airing in 2000 and 2003.