Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Pets | Serios Feed & Seed

(KTAL/KMSS) SHREVEPORT, La - Today, the Shreveport City Council is slated to vote on the pending 2020 budget, but in Monday's work session, that budget was not discussed fully, due to Council members arguing over proposed amendments to the 2019 budget.

In fact, things became so heated during the discussion regarding amendments submitted on 17 of the items, one council member suggest the entire 2019 budget be scrapped.