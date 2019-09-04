Stockwell Place archery team honored at council meeting

A group of world champions are recognized by Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker.

Stockwell Place is home to the World Elementary Archery Champions.

The archery team and their coaches were presented with a proclamation from the city for their accomplishments.

“It’s amazing. I’m excited that the mayor took the time to recognize our students hard work. They’ve worked really hard. They’ve set goals for themselves.”

The team’s principal says the group saw drastic improvements between regional, state, national and world competitions.