Storm recovery is underway across the ArkLaTex

News

by: Jesse Kelley

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Keith Bryant is a member of the Louisiana Cajun Navy. It is an organization that helps with recovery after storms. “We help people that are in need. We came here to Bossier Sheriff Deputy Carl Jones house. We want to help,” said Keith Bryant.

The EF-2 tornado destroyed Jones’ home. He is relying on his faith and support from his family and friends. “We still have some good people in the world,” said Jones. Jones said it was heart breaking to see his dream home badly damage. “As I walked through some parts of the house, I just broke down. We built this home ten years ago,” said Jones.

In addition to helping Jones, Bryant volunteered his time heading to Cotton Valley to assist first responders. “Cotton Valley is without power to the majority of their grid,” said Bryant.

Keith Bryant brought his son along to help make a difference for others. ” I just want to be a good example not only to my kids but everyone who believes in us,” said Bryant.

