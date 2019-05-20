Stray dog rescued after trapped near car engine

(WTVM/NBC News) An Alabama woman got quite the surprise when her cat alerted her to something stuck under the hood of her car.

Clairessia Gamble found a furry little face starting back at her when she opened the engine compartment.

Gamble had seen the stray dog hanging around her house, but never expected it to get stuck near the engine of her car.

She called animal control and the fire department to free the pup.

With the help of the Humane Society they were able to pull the dog, now called Pippi, to safety.

