SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Police relocated a stray gator that made its way to a restaurant parking lot on the causeway after Tropical Storm Cristobal flooded the parking lot.
Officers removed the gator in front of ED’s Seafood Shed on the causeway Sunday afternoon and relocated it to 5 Rivers Delta Center.
A bystander provided the following videos of the officers relocating the lost gator.
LATEST STORIES
- Stray gator relocated from causeway after tropical storm flooding
- Analysis: Will Louisiana see spike as virus rules loosen?
- 5 pm Sunday update: T.S. Cristobal makes landfall over SE LA..will make for a windy and rainy Monday in the ArkLaTex
- Heartwarming: Local teens help rescue dog left for dead on highway
- Eye on Scams: Student debt forgiveness for a fee?