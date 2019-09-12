‘Strokes for Stroke’ exhibit promotes awareness

The Bossier Arts Council, American Heart Association and Dr. George and Sandra Bakowski Foundation collaborate on the inaugural “Strokes for Stroke” art exhibit.

Stroke survivors have created paintings to display to the public.

The exhibit will be on display at the Bossier Arts Council‘s East Bank Gallery located at 630 Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City from October 1st through November 30th.

From the local chapter of the American Heart Association:

“Calling attention to Stroke awareness and the importance of art therapy in particular is so very important in our community,” said Dr. George Bakowski. “Most Americans can’t name one symptom of a stroke and we need to change that through awareness in order to improve patient outcomes.”

This program recognizes local individuals who have shown invincible strength, resilience, perseverance and aptitude in their fight against stroke. Art therapy is used as one method to help stroke patients recover. Creating images uses the physical and cognitive sides of the brain and making art combines the two. Art therapy has shown an early promise in assisting the patient with recovery issue such as verbal communication, depression and the physical pain associated with stroke.

“It is important to find recovery tools that can stimulate and inspire the patient, and we know that painting achieves that,” said a representative from East Bank Gallery. “We are excited to participate in this program with the American Heart Association and show the community just how far patients have come in their recovery.”

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States; however, it remains a leading cause of permanent adult disability. While traditional therapy helps stroke patients regain mobility and brain function, painting and art therapy has been found to help fight depression and anxiety during stroke recovery. These two activities can also stimulate the brain’s ability to adjust and form new pathways after stroke and offer a new form of expression for someone who has lost certain abilities.

Click here for more information.