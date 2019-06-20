Strong thunderstorms caused tree damage in Harrison County Wednesday

by: Jesse Kelley

Posted: / Updated:

In Nesbitt, Texas, residents on Haynes Road woke up to strong storms which knocked down trees and power lines. After six o’clock in the morning, the line of showers and storms hit Nesbitt. Nesbitt Fire Chief Gary Smith was at home. “As we were standing on the back porch, the wind started to blow. In a matter of seconds, the wind picked up a lot,” said Fire Chief Gary Smith.

As soon as Smith took shelter, he heard metal crackling outside. “When I came outside, I wasn’t surprised to see the roof gone. I was shocked to see how much was gone,” said Smith.

The thunderstorms lasted five to seven minutes. Haynes Road was littered with tree limbs and branches. “I was coming back down FM 2879 and State Highway 154 down to Marshall. It was all bad with trees across the road,” said Andrew Williams.

The damage on Haynes Road was mainly from straight line winds. Winds gusted up to ninety miles per hour. “The trees were laying all in an easterly direction. With the storm motion being eastward, it is a true sign of straight line winds.

In the case of future severe weather, Chief Smith wants everyone to be weather aware and take action. An EF-0 tornado hit the community of Harleton with winds of 85 mph.

