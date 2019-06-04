SU Ag Center receives $50,000 donation to conduct research on water pollution

Baton Rouge, La. – The Southern University Ag Center’s Air, Nutrient, Soils, Water, Ecosystem and Remote Sensing (SU-ANSWERS) Institute was presented with a $50,000 check by an anonymous donor to support student training and research on water pollution.

The check was presented to Andra Johnson, Ph.D., Vice Chancellor for Research at the SU Ag Center, on May 15, 2019, during a reception in the Chancellor’s Conference Room of Fisher Hall.

The reception followed a laboratory demonstration on new clean water technologies conducted by scientists from SU-ANSWERS and the Apollo Water, Inc., Clifton Roe and Linda Schweitzer, Ph.D. The Apollo Water, Inc. is one of the Institute’s partners.

The demonstration was attended by local citizens, students from the College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences, representatives from Shell Global Industries and other donor organizations.

The mission of the SU-ANSWERS Institute is to promote natural and biological resources conservation through research, education, and service to communities both in urban and rural settings. The mission is achieved by conducting cutting edge research focusing on natural and biological resources, providing hands-on research training and experiential learning to the next generation of leaders in natural resources, utilizing research results and analytical laboratories to provide technical services to the communities, and promoting scientific collaboration and partnership building at state, regional, national, and international levels.

The SU-ANSWERS Institute is led by Johnson and the Institute’s Director Zhu Ning, Ph.D.

—

