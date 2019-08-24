SU system leaders tour possible sites for law center

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s a strong possibility downtown Shreveport will be home to a law school next fall. An ambitious timeline has been set for the opening of a Southern University Law Center satellite campus in Shreveport.

Southern University system officials were in town, Thursday for an informational meeting. They toured Southern’s Metro Center and the Shreve Memorial Library- Main Branch both on Texas Street as possible sites.

Commissioner Steven Jackson says this has been more than 40 years in the making.

“To see this conversation finally taking place, I think the game changer was the Caddo Commission, my colleagues working with me to put the money up and say lets look at this. Don’t be surprised if we’re not doing this on some other initiatives. We have to build a knowledge based economy here.”

The commission put up $100,000 for a feasibility study. Caddo Parish entered into a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Board of Regents.

A request for proposals for consultants is out and the goal is to have a contract signed late September/October.

Public meetings will be held later this year to hear input from community members.