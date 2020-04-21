SUMAS Launches Virtual Tour

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL) – Southern University Museum of Art Shreveport (SUMAS) launched a virtual tour of artwork from the Shreveport artist, Juanita S. Mayo. Because of the social distancing mandates, SUMAS extended its current exhibit ‘Things That Make Me Smile’ online. SUMAS says this virtual tour provides visitors an opportunity to visit the museum online to get an up close and personal experience with the art now on display. The exhibit will be available to the public through May 31st once the museum re-opens.

Museum Coordinator Angelique Feaster Evans said, “SUMAS is thrilled to offer a virtual tour for visitors to enjoy in the comfort of their homes. In addition, the tour features an educational supplement for parents and teachers to use as an enrichment assignment to introduce students of all ages to the arts”

To visit the virtual museum you can click here.

For more information, you can contact Mrs. Feaster Evans at afeaster@susla.edu.