Summer like temperatures will continue in the ArkLaTex

The heat was on for Sunday with daytime highs into the lower to middle 90s. Radar remains very quiet into the ArkLaTex. The upper level high pressure ridge is retrograding westward towards the ArkLaTex. The high pressure ridge will be the focal point for the next couple of days. The upper high will lead to very hot temperatures for parts of the upcoming seven day period. Daytime highs will be in the middle to upper 90s. We might threaten some record highs in Shreveport!

Futurecast 36 hour outlook
Highs for Monday

The good news is the ridge of high pressure will break down. A cool front will move into range for Thursday and Friday. We will see some isolated to scattered showers and storms in the picture. Behind the cold front, daytime highs will fall a few degrees only into the upper 80s. Upper 80s will defintely feel nice for the region. Lows will drop into the 60s by the weekend. However, the ridge of high pressure will build back into place drying us out.

We may see another cold front move into range early next week! Rain chances may increase again!

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

92° / 75°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 92° 75°

Monday

93° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 73°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 73°

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 95° 74°

Thursday

93° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 72°

Friday

90° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 66°

Saturday

89° / 67°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 89° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Clear
0%
87°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

82°

10 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

92°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

