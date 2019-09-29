Summer like temperatures will continue in the ArkLaTex

The heat was on for Sunday with daytime highs into the lower to middle 90s. Radar remains very quiet into the ArkLaTex. The upper level high pressure ridge is retrograding westward towards the ArkLaTex. The high pressure ridge will be the focal point for the next couple of days. The upper high will lead to very hot temperatures for parts of the upcoming seven day period. Daytime highs will be in the middle to upper 90s. We might threaten some record highs in Shreveport!

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Highs for Monday

The good news is the ridge of high pressure will break down. A cool front will move into range for Thursday and Friday. We will see some isolated to scattered showers and storms in the picture. Behind the cold front, daytime highs will fall a few degrees only into the upper 80s. Upper 80s will defintely feel nice for the region. Lows will drop into the 60s by the weekend. However, the ridge of high pressure will build back into place drying us out.

We may see another cold front move into range early next week! Rain chances may increase again!

The next seven days

