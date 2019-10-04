Summer temperatures continue for the weekend as a major cool down is on the way

A quiet evening in the ArkLaTex. So far, temperatures are varying from the 70s to the middle 90s. Thursday’s cold front has drop humidity levels down some! We have more cold fronts to come in the next couple of days.

The weekend is shaping up to be another hot one in the ArkLaTex. Saturday and Sunday highs will be into the lower 90s. On Sunday, we will begin to see some changes coming down the line. A cold front will move into range Sunday evening into Monday. Showers and storms won’t move in for many locations until Sunday evening. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into 70s for highs with mostly cloudy skies. The rain will likely move out during the day on Monday.

Fall like temperatures will settle in for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs into the 70s. Lows will be in the 50s. By the end of the seven day period, a stronger cold front will move into range. Either Sunday’s or Thursday’s event will not cause severe weather at this time. Friday, temperatures will fall during the day with some locations waking up to temperatures near 50 degrees Saturday.

