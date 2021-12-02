Supply chain issues impact Shreveport traffic updates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Supply chain issues have been impacting a project to improve traffic safety in South Shreveport. That’s according to District D City Councilman Grayson Boucher.

He says the city is waiting on the poles which are needed to install traffic lights at the intersection of Southern Loop and Wallace Lake Road. Boucher says the project, which is paid for by Caddo Parish and the City of Shreveport, should be complete by February 2022.

He wants to enhance the project with lighting to illuminate the intersection.

“To the east of that intersection we’ll have three street lights, to the west three street lights, to the north and to the south,” said Boucher.. My concern was that late at night there could be someone sitting at that intersection in the dark. So we’re going to light that intesection up pretty good if I can get approval from the rest of the council.”

During the next council meeting on December 14, 2021, Boucher will introduce a budget amendment to pay for that part of the project.