Support needed as meal numbers increase for Christian Services

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Last year in February, Christian Service served 4,621 meals. Last month, they served 5,984 meals which is a 1,000 more increase.

They served 58,508 meals in 2018, and then 71,892 meals in 2019. That’s a 15,000 increase in a year, and they’re projecting the numbers to keep growing in 2020.

Al Moore is the executive director for the shelter that also provides clothing and other resources. He says the food cost has gone up because of increased numbers. They partner with the food bank and are thankful for the partnership, but Moore says they need more support as their numbers grow.

“People know now that they can come and get a hot meal. We have working people that come in for lunch too, and we do not turn anyone around that come through that door. You can come in and get a free meal. No questions asked,” said Moore.

They’re taking any monetary donations or any canned goods that can be served.

