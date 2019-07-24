SUSLA recognizes its veterans

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Veterans who have served our country and contributed to a local college are recognized.

Tuesday Southern University at Shreveport honored veterans who are part of Upward Bound, during an awards program.

Urina F. Holt is the Director of SUSLA’s Veterans Upward Bound and she says the awards program for them is in its second year.

“These participants have diligently and on a consistent basis showed up to further their education, to pursue a college degree.”

The theme for the awards program was “Land of the Free… Because of the Brave.”