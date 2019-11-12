SUSLA supports veterans with new student center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Veterans are helping veterans transition to civilian and campus life at Southern University Shreveport.

The LaVetCorps Center provides a support system for military members enrolled at the school. The services are provided for free.

Gov. John Bel Edwards visited with the students on Veterans Day.

“We need to celebrate them, we need to thank them and not just on Veterans Day, but thanking them with more than just words,” said Edwards. “And that is by doing things that actually help improve their lives and the lives of their families as well.”

“It’s just a blessing in disguise to have something for veterans to have a social gathering on the main campus of the university,” said Emery Cummings, student navigator for the program.

The LaVetCorps Center held a special ribbon cutting last Thursday. It is one of 30 similar centers on college campuses across Louisiana.

