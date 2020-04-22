SUSLA’s MSKICK providing hot grab and go meals

SHREVEPORT, La. (News release) – On Monday, April 27, 2020, SUSLA’s Milam Street Kitchen Incubator & Community Kitchen (MSKICK) will begin feeding hot, healthy meals to citizens in the Allendale, Ledbetter Heights and West Edge neighborhoods- FREE.

The stay at home order prompted by the coronavirus pandemic has left thousands of citizens unemployed. For families living paycheck-to-paycheck, fears of where the next meals will come from, and how to keep a roof over their heads is a reality. Also, with kids and parents home all day, the food bill for families are escalating.

SUSLA Chancellor Rodney Ellis states, “The Grab & Go meals project is SUSLA’s response to a situation that has intensified among the most vulnerable of our citizens. In a community that already faces challenges related to access to nutrition, health, and wellness, it’s just the right thing to do.” The goal of the program is three-fold: (1) to remove food insecurities and improve the nutritional value of meals by providing hot, well balanced meals in the MSKICK targeted communities and; (2) to remove financial insecurities for workers by putting caterers to work preparing the meals through a carefully planned meal prep and distribution process from the MSKICK facility and; (3) putting individuals back to work while receiving culinary workforce training.

Janice Sneed, Associate Vice -Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Workforce Development, states that “the role of a community college is to meet the needs of the community. There is no greater need at this time than health and safety, along with stabilizing our economy. We realized MSKICK was uniquely prepared to address food insecurities in a safe environment while putting citizens back to work.”

Through the project, citizens will be able to drive up or walk up and receive a tasty, well-balanced meal prepared fresh daily and packaged in “To-Go” containers. The free lunches are provided through funding from the community and statewide partners.

HEALTHCARE WORKERS APPRECIATION DAY: First responders are being pushed to long work hours to care for us so, we want to show our appreciation to them. Each Tuesday, healthcare workers, regardless of residence, will receive a complimentary meal as long as the food is available.

Bonnie Moore, Director, City of Shreveport Community Development Department, states, “We are pleased to see MSKICK, a Choice Neighborhood project, executing a plan as we all envisioned to make a difference in the lives of the residents of Ledbetter Heights.”

Phase II of the MSKICK Grab & Go Project which, is designed to accelerate culinary entrepreneurship among the tenants of the facility, will begin in late May. More information coming soon!

MEAL PICK-UP SCHEDULE

Lunch: Monday – Saturday

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Dinner: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

(While meals last. Schedule subject to change)

This project is a multi-collaboration effort including (but not limited to) the following partners: City of Shreveport – Office of Community Development, Housing Authority of City of Shreveport, Parish of Caddo, HUD, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of LA Foundation, Capital One Bank, SU Shreveport Foundation, Healthy Blue, Providence House, Food Bank of North Louisiana, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, and HOPE Connection.

For more information or to support this project, contact Janice B. Sneed 318-773-8249 or via email jsneed@susla.edu. Visit the website at: www.mskick.org