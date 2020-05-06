Suspect arrested in April Country Tavern BBQ arson caught on video

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect has been arrested in the April arson of a local restaurant.

Clay Dwight Shane, 48, was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of simple arson, after he allegedly set fire to Country Tavern BBQ in the 800 block of Brook Hollow Drive.

Shreveport Fire Department Investigator Jeffrey Witte made the arrest, following an investigation using Shane, after using evidence collected at the scene, video footage and Crime Stoppers’ tips. Witt estimates the damage to be $1,000.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. on April 4, when the SFD responded to a call reporting a fire at Country Tavern.

Engine 19 arrived on scene at 09:38 AM to find flames around the entry door and to the covered porch of the business. Engine 19 quickly extinguished the fire and turned all other units around.

If convicted of simple arson, Shane will face a sentence of two-to-15 years and a fine of up to $15,000.

