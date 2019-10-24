Suspect identified, details released in Sevier County officer-involved shooting identified

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas State Police have identified a DeQueen man who allegedly almost hit a deputy with a car earlier this week, prompting the officer to open fire.

According to state police, Sevier County deputies arrested 44-year-old John Douglas Carter from DeQueen after he allegedly resisted arrest and attempted to escape officers. Authorities say he nearly hit one of the officers with a car, and it resulted in one of the deputies firing his gun at the vehicle.

Carter is facing multiple charges which include: 2nd-degree battery, felony fleeing, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and felony terroristic threatening.

It happened when two deputies responded to a call at 284 Farm to Market Road, where Carter had allegedly caused injuries to a woman living at the residence. Carter reportedly resisted the arrest leading a deputy to deploy a taser in an attempt to control him.

Police say as Carter was being handcuffed, he began fighting with the deputies, then fled to a nearby vehicle and began driving away, nearly hitting a deputy who then fired multiple gunshots in the direction of the vehicle.

Carter continued to drive across the property, crashing the vehicle through a fence and gate, then abandoned the vehicle to flee on foot and was taken into custody by officers shortly after.

Arkansas State Police say both Carver and a sheriff’s deputy injured during the attempted arrest outside the residence were later treated and released from an area hospital. Neither sustained serious injuries.

A released statement by ASP states special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are currently continuing their investigation which will be presented to the prosecuting attorney who will determine if the use of deadly force by the sheriff’s deputy was consistent with Arkansas law.

