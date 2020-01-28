SWAR community foundation receives $150K for new splash pad

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Ashdown Community Foundation has received a big boost in its quest to construct a splash pad at City Park.

The Blue & You Foundation awarded the group $150,000 for the project.

Ashdown community organizers said they now have about 85 percent of the funding needed for the project. On Saturday, the group raised a record $80,000 at the Ashdown Community Auction. The majority of those proceeds will also benefit the splash pad project.



Ashdown Community Foundation member Tammy Waters describes the new splash pad design. “Our small committee decided that we wanted to kindof look at the area of City Park and how pretty it is, so it has a lot of trees, it kind of ties to Millwood, there’s fish and there’s frogs. There’ll be a lot of the interactive elements for the kids.”



Organizers hope to have the splash pad complete by the end of this year.

According to its website, the Blue & You Foundation was established in 2001 by Arkansas Blue Cross, with a mission to improve the health of Arkansans.