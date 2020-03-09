SWEPCO brings live theater to Ark-La-Tex schools with important safety message

SHREVEPORT, La., (KTAL/KMSS) – Thousands of elementary school students across Louisiana and Texas will participate in an interactive theatre show highlighting electrical safety in March.

The National Theatre for Children will present The Safety Circus to more than 5,800 students at 20 elementary schools throughout Northwest Louisiana and East Texas March 9-20. Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) sponsors the performances that teach students where electricity is made, its uses, how to identify dangerous electrical situations and stay safe around electricity.

“Teaching students to be safe around power lines and other potential hazards has always been one of our most crucial messages,” said Carey Sullivan, director of Corporate Communications at SWEPCO. “These shows are an excellent way to deliver that message.”

The partnership between SWEPCO and NTC spans two decades and has educated tens of thousands of children.

Last year, 15,660 students in 50 schools across Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas experienced 73 live theater presentations as part of the NTC and SWEPCO collaboration.

“Working together, SWEPCO and NTC make it possible for local students to see this program and learn about electrical safety in a fun way that will help students remember how to play it safe around electricity,” Sullivan said.

Scheduled to host shows in March are:

School Time & Date

Magnolia School of Excellence, Shreveport 9 a.m. & 9:45 a.m. March 9

First Baptist Church School, Shreveport 1:30 p.m. March 9

Carthage Primary School, Carthage, Texas 9 a.m. & 9:40 a.m. March 10

FL Moffett Primary School, Center, Texas 1:30 p.m. March 10

EB Williams Stoner Hill, Shreveport 8:30 a.m. & 9:15 a.m. March 11

Shreve Island Elementary, Shreveport 2:15 p.m. March 11

University Elementary, Shreveport 8:50 a.m. & 9:20 a.m. & 10:10 a.m. March 12

North DeSoto Elementary, Stonewall 12:40 p.m. and 1:20 p.m. March 12

Westwood Elementary, Shreveport 9 a.m. March 13

Caddo Heights, Shreveport 1:15 p.m. & 2 p.m. March 13

Southfield School, Shreveport 9 a.m. March 16

Midway Mustang University, Shreveport 2:15 p.m. March 16

Plain Dealing High, Plain Dealing 9 a.m. March 17

Gladewater Primary, Gladewater, Texas 2:30 p.m. March 17

Mooringsport Elementary, Mooringsport 9 a.m. March 18

Northside Elementary School, Shreveport 1:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. March 18

Apollo Elementary School, Bossier City 9 a.m. March 19

North Caddo Elementary, Shreveport 2 p.m. March 19

Pine Tree Primary School, Shreveport 9 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. March 20

Creswell Elementary, Shreveport 1 p.m. March 20

