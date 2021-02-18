SWEPCO: Bossier, Caddo parishes may get power by Friday night; DeSoto, Natchitoches by Monday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SWEPCO is estimating that Bossier and Caddo Parish customers should have electricity by Friday night while customers in DeSoto and Natchitoches Parishes should have power by Monday night.

Early Thursday morning SWEPCO crews and contractors began checking on damage and mobilizing to restore service to nearly 23,000 customers.

SWEPCO estimates power will be restored for 95% of customers by the following times:

Caddo and Bossier parishes – 10 p.m. Friday

Center, Texas – 10 p.m. Friday

Bienville, DeSoto, Grant, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Vernon, Webster, and Winn parishes – 10 p.m. Monday

Power outage update as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18:

Louisiana

Bossier – 666

Caddo – 438

DeSoto – 3,084

Natchitoches – 5,406

Red River – 2,442

Sabine – 5,302

Webster – 360

Texas

Panola – 287

Shelby – 1,240

SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations Drew Seidel said, “As we saw the forecast for ice move south, we positioned workers in Shreveport, Natchitoches and Center. These line, tree and support workers are out assessing damaging and restoring power.”

At this time there are no rolling power outages. The current outages are due to power lines and trees falling.

SWEPCO Communications Director Carey Sullivan said, “We still ask that you conserve energy, but the situation with the electricity supply is not as dire as it was earlier in the week.”

SWEPCO has 1,500 internal and external resources working in our hardest-hit areas. Additional crews called to help SWEPCO were unable to reach our staging areas due to hazardous road conditions.

Sullivan added, “The biggest problem is just trying to travel to those affected areas, first to assess the damage.”

How SWEPCO Restores Power

SWEPCO prioritizes restoration efforts to safely get the largest number of customers on in the shortest amount of time and addresses restoration in these four steps:

First, assess damage and restore critical services, such as hospitals and fire departments

Second, restore outages that affect large groups of customers

Third, fix problems that affect smaller numbers of customers and

Fourth, make repairs that affect individual customers.

How to Report, Track Outages

Log on to SWEPCO.com to report an outage and to sign up for text and email updates, including an estimated time of restoration.

Use the SWEPCO app, available for download via the App Store or Google Play.

Call (888) 218-3919 to report your outage.

Visit SWEPCO.com/OutageMap to find detailed information without logging into your account.

Stay Safe

Assume that any downed utility line is energized. Stay away and keep children and pets away from downed lines. Report it immediately to SWEPCO at (888) 218-3919.

Be extremely careful when using any alternate forms of heating, cooking, and lighting.

If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

If your power goes out

If you lose power, please turn off heating, water heating, and large appliances to enable smoother service restoration. Once power is restored, switch the devices back on gradually over the following 30 to 45 minutes. Taking this step helps prevent a sudden surge in demand after power is restored, which could result in a second outage.

For updates and photos, follow SWEPCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.