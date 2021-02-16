SWEPCO: Emergency controlled outages suspended for now

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO says it has stopped temporary controlled outages to parts of its territory and continues to urge customers to reduce electricity use. The pause comes a few hours after the utility announced taking the emergency measures prompted by extreme winter temperatures.

The controlled outages came at the request of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), the regional organization that manages the electric grid across 17 central and western U.S. states in an effort to reduce load on the electric system and prevent wider area outages. It is the second day the organization has made the request.

“System-wide generating capacity has dropped below our current load of approximately 42 gigawatts (GW) due to extremely low temperatures and inadequate supplies of natural gas,” the SPP said early Tuesday morning, declaring a Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert.

The SPP has since downgraded the energy emergency alert to Level 1.

As of 12:31 p.m. CT, SPP downgraded the energy emergency alert (EEA) to level 1. This is declared when all available resources have been committed to meet obligations, and SPP is at risk of not meeting required operating reserves.

SWEPCO, Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative, Inc., and the Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative are among the utilities in the region and are either preparing to temporarily interrupt power to parts of their service territories or are already implementing them in some areas as they did Monday when the alert level rose to 3 before dropping back to level 2 later in the afternoon.

“We’ll be working with our member utilities to implement controlled interruptions of electric service throughout our region,” the SPP said in a statement released early Tuesday morning. “This is done as a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole. Individuals in the SPP service territory should take steps to conserve energy use and follow their local utilities’ instructions regarding conservation, local conditions and the potential for outages to their homes and businesses.”

SWEPCO says it rotates the areas affected by the controlled outages so that no customers are without service for more than a few hours whenever possible. Hospitals and public service facilities are excluded from the controlled outages.

SWEPCO and other power companies are still asking customers to continue energy conservation efforts and warn that they should be prepared for electric service outages as the emergency continues in the next few days.

As of 8:11 a.m., there were more than 44,000 customers without power in SWEPCO’s Louisiana service territory, with more than 19,600 out in Caddo and nearly 18,000 out in Bossier parish. Another 20,000 were without power in SWEPCO’s Texas territory, including some 2,600 in Bowie and Cass counties and 2,600 combined in Panola and Harrison counties.

Additional information from SWEPCO:

Safety

Customers should assume that any downed utility line is energized. Stay away and keep children and pets away from downed lines. Please report it immediately to SWEPCO at 1-888-218-3919.

If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

If your power goes out

If customers lose power, they should turn off heating, water heating and large appliances to enable smoother service restoration. Once power is restored, switch the devices back on gradually over the following 30 to 45 minutes. Taking this step helps prevent a sudden surge in demand after power is restored, which could result in a second outage.

How to report, track outages

Log on to SWEPCO.com to report an outage and to sign up for text and email updates, including an estimated time of restoration.

Use the SWEPCO app, available for download via the App Store or Google Play.

Call 1-888-218-3919 to report your outage.

Visit SWEPCO.com/OutageMap to find detailed information without logging into your account

More information on what do to prepare for an outage may be found at SWEPCO.com/Outages.

For updates and photos, follow SWEPCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.