SWEPCO grace period for Louisiana business customers ends, residential customers to follow soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The grace period offered by SWEPCO to Louisiana businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

The regional electric power company had not turned off the power to any business in the state since March due to the wide-reaching affects of COVID-19 on the economy.

On Monday of this week SWEPCO began cutting the power to businesses who have not paid their electric bills and have not contacted the company to enter into a payment plan.

SWEPCO’s Communications Director, Carey Sullivan, says one phone call can halt the process.

“We offer many extended payment arraignments for business customers that we’ve never offered in the past,” said Sullivan. “We encourage customers who are behind on their bill to give us a call and enroll in a payment arrangement so that they can avoid disconnection.”

On Monday and Tuesday SWEPCO disconnected 25 business customers for non-payment.

The grace period for Louisiana residential electric customers will end in August. In Texas, the grace period will end in September.

SWEPCO advises you to call 1-877-446-7211, if you are facing a potential disconnection.