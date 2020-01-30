SWEPCO is moving forward with its wind-energy plans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO plans to add 810 megawatts of wind energy by 2022 to its customers. The goal of the plan is to create more clean and affordable energy for its customers. Last year, SWEPCO seek approval from utility regulators in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas about their proposal. The proposed wind energy would be efficient to power 200,000 homes and save customers an estimated two billion dollars.

Last week, SWEPCO and Arkansas Public Service Commission came to terms on the proposal. Soon, Texas and Louisiana will say yes or no. If Louisiana or Texas rejects the plan, Arkansas would be able to receive more wind energy for its customers. Furthermore, the plan would increase wind energy from nine percent to twenty-six percent, natural gas would increase from seven percent to nineteen percent, and coal production would decrease from eighty-three to forty-four percent.

In Oklahoma, SWEPCO will build three new wind farms. They should be completed by 2022. For more information on the plan, click here.

