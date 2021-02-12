SWEPCO prepares for widespread power outages as ArkLaTex braces for icy blast

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the ArkLaTex prepares for what could be the coldest winter weather in at least a decade, SWEPCO has taken steps to prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages that could come with the mix of freezing rain and sleet forecast over the weekend.

SWEPCO serves over 500,000 customers across the ArkLaTex. Spokeswoman Michelle Marcotte said more than 600 employees and contractors are on standby to respond to any outages, with additional help on standby.

“When this forecast started rolling in earlier this week, we began to monitor what was going on with the weather over the weekend and into next week. We are continuing to monitor the weather with the weight of the snow and ice on trees. It can bring them down, it can bring power lines down. So it is really important for us to make sure that we are aware of how much snow we are going to get and whether that snow is going to turn to ice.”

More than 600 SWEPCO employees and contractors are on standby, as potentially severe winter weather approaches Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas this weekend. We've asked other utilities to send 370 additional line and tree workers. Take steps to prepare now: https://t.co/LR246zMTYI pic.twitter.com/XA09BfPu6T — SWEPCO (@SWEPCoNews) February 12, 2021

The Lousiana Department of Transportation and Development, along with other city and parish officials, urged drivers to travel with extreme caution and only when absolutely necessary.

SWEPCO also cautions the public to stay away from downed power lines and have an emergency kit at home in the event of a power outage.

View and report SWEPCO power outages here.