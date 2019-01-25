T.V. and Film Industry Booms in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA)–There’s been a boom of big-name celebrities coming to our state to film their movies and TV shows, but what does this mean for the local community?

Blake Elder, the President and CEO of Rockhill Studios said, “Sometimes people think you have to go to LA or you have to go to New York, but really we’re starting to see it take off here.”

“I don’t know, there’s just something about Arkansas that gives you that warm and fuzzy feeling,” said producer Johnny Remo.

After producing F.R.E.D.I. in Bentonville, Johnny Remo returned to the Natural State from California to create his next hit, Max Winslow and the House of Secrets.

This time, bringing a household name with him.

Chad Michael Murray said, “I felt so at home from the second I showed up here because of Johnny.”

Remo is the latest of a few big names coming to Northwest Arkansas to shoot a movie or TV show.

He says part of the reason he keeps coming back is the people.

He said, “The people here, I mean I can’t explain, I’ve shot all over the United States, they’re just so receptive.”

A community the executive producer of Rockhill Studios says is more than equipped to handle a project of this size.

Kerri Elder said, “There are more and more directors and production companies becoming aware of what we have to offer.”

Remo clearly understands this, by building his team with mostly Northwest Arkansans.

Remo said, “Yeah I’d say we have probably 60 to 70 percent local and only about 30 percent that we brought in from California.”

He also says he wants to come back and shoot a few movies a year here.

Meanwhile, Rockhill Studios is headed to Sundance Film Festival to not only promote its film, but Arkansas as a film destination.

Elder said, “What we’re going to be doing is promoting our state as an industry location, an industry destination.”