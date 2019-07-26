Taco seasoning sold in multiple states recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two taco seasoning products sold in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and several other states are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The two products being recalled are 1-ounce Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and 1.25-ounce HEB Taco Season Mix Reduced Sodium. Both are products from Williams Foods LLC.

The Great Value seasoning that’s been recalled has an item number of 564829444 and product UPC of 0 78742 24572 0. The products have listed “Best By” dates of July 8 or July 9 of 2021.

The recalled HEB taco season has an item number of 050215 and product UPC of 0 41220 79609 0. The impacted products have listed “Best By” dates of July 10, July 11 or July 15 of 2021.

The products were sold at select grocery stores in the following states that carried the products: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, DE, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY and Washington, DC.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the items contain cumin spice involved in a recall initiated by a supplier called Mincing Spice Co. Mincing recalled a specific lot of cumin after a customer tested a sample and found it was potentially contaminated with salmonella.

Williams Foods LLC recalled its products out of precaution in response to the Mincing recall. Company officials from Williams say there have been no complaints or reported cases of illness in connection with the products.

If you purchased a product with one of the affected “Best By” dates, you should not consume the product. You can throw it away or return it for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call 1-800-847-5608 or email customerservice@chg.com.