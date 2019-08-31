Taking to the streets to find a Shreveport killer

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – On August 30, 2018 18 year old Vontashia Bell was fatally shot in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

“It just shook us.”

On the anniversary of her death Michael Chisum spent the entire day walking with a sign. It asks if you have information on the death of Vontashia Bell to contact Crime Stoppers.

“I want people to read the sign and go hey I did know something. Let me see if it’ll help and that’s where we get Vontashia peace.”

Chisum started his journey in his neighborhood on Swan Lake Rd. in Bossier City before getting on a bus and ending the day in downtown Shreveport.

“I feel a little safer walking this city and she wasn’t safe walking this city. I want us to become a city where every person is safe on the streets. No matter if they’re LGBTQ, whoever they are.”

He says the teen was the 17th trans person killed in the United States in 2018. At the time of Bell’s murder we asked Shreveport police, if it might be a hate crime, but at this time there are still no leads in the case.

“She hadn’t quite graduated high school. Her life was ahead of her and now she’s gone.”

He hopes this brings awareness to a much bigger issue in the City of Shreveport.

“There’s so many unsolved crimes in our community, that we can do our part to make sure that justice comes for those who can’t fight for themselves anymore.”

We were told by SPD no arrests have been made, but the case is still under investigation.