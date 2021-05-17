TAPD enforces seatbelt safety over next few weeks

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is out patrolling the streets and looking for one thing, in particular, starting on May 17, 2021.

From May 17, 2021 until June 6, 2021 the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is looking for anyone not wearing their seatbelt. It’s either click it or ticket.

This state-wide campaign is funded by an Arkansas grant that happens once a year. Police departments are asked to crack down on people not wearing their seat belts.

Officers say more than half of adults between the ages of 18 to 34 don’t buckle up. Data shows that men are less likely to wear a seatbelt than women. The department says the purpose of this campaign is to strictly enforce seatbelt safety.

“It saves lives. People think that they may be safer in the passenger seat but the statistics show that more people are killed from being unrestrained in the passenger seat and the backseat than the driver,” said Officer Kelly Pilgreen, with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

People caught without their seatbelt on could receive a citation up to 70 dollars in Texarkana, Arkansas.

According to TAPD, the best tip to avoid a citation is to put your seatbelt on as soon as you get in the car.