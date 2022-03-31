TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police are giving parking and safety tips to help keep fairgoers safe happy during the Four States Fair and Rodeo.

The Four States Fair and Rodeo starts April 1 and goes through April 10.

Police recommend non-fair traffic avoid Four States Parkway Drive during peak fair hours. Drivers will experience delays at the intersection of Arkansas Boulevard and Four States Fair Parkway Drive, and the intersection of Interstate I-30 and Four States Fair Parkway Drive.

Vehicles may ENTER the fairgrounds parking area the following ways:

From the North: Traffic will be pushed down to U of A Way and split into two lanes until an alternate route is needed at East 46th Street.

Traffic will be pushed down to U of A Way and split into two lanes until an alternate route is needed at East 46th Street. From the South: E 50th into the main parking lot until it is deemed a congested flow is interfering with traffic and East 50th will then become exit traffic only.

Once the main gates close, the entry traffic will be stopped for approximately 30 minutes then reopened for pick-up traffic only, officials say.

Vehicles may EXIT the parking area and fairgrounds the following ways:

The main parking lot will exit on E 50th until a time designated for exit-only traffic and then U of A Way will be turned into exit-only with two lanes out. East 46th Street can be used as exit traffic at the end of the night when this is deemed by the traffic commander. East 46th Street will be primarily used for vendors and those participating in the fair as workers, vendors, employees, etc.

East 50th Street from the main parking lot to Sammy Lane and back west on U of A Way will also be considered an option for exit traffic if the roadway is passable.

Entry and exit routes are subject to change depending on traffic volume.

Texarkana police are also giving tips to help deter theft on the fairgrounds. They are urging all patrons to make sure that no purses or bags are left inside a parked vehicle. Patrons should also ensure that their vehicle doors are locked, and valuables are secured in the trunk before entering the fairgrounds.

Their goal each year is to make the fair a family-oriented event. Officers will have a zero-tolerance attitude toward people intending to cause trouble inside and outside the fair.

The city curfew ordinance will be enforced during the fair.

The curfew applies to children under the age of 18 and begins at 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at midnight on Friday and Saturday nights. After the curfew hour children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian while on the fairgrounds. Police say that any juvenile that is not in the company of an adult after the set curfew hours can be ticketed for curfew violation.

If children of any age are left unattended, parents should ensure that the child has emergency instructions and parent contact information available. Make sure that an adult can always be reached while children are attending the fair.

Pursuant to Fair Association Rules, people entering the fairgrounds are subject to be scanned by metal detectors. All bags are subject to be searched by security, for weapons and contraband as well. Due to this, it is strongly recommended that large bags and purses not be brought.

Police also want to remind people that when an individual is banned from the fairgrounds, the banning remains on that person indefinitely. If an individual is later located on fairgrounds, they will be issued a citation or arrested for criminal trespassing.

People who have been previously banned and would like to receive consideration to have the banning removed may contact the Fair office at 903-773-2941.

Officials say all these measures have been put in place to provide the safest environment possible for visitors.