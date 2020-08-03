TAPD partners with Pride Academy youth leadership camp

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The youth to leadership pride camp usually starts the week before school, but it’s canceled for the first time in nine years due to COVID-19.

Instead, the peer leaders in the camp, who are older teenagers, decided to have a leadership camp this week to do community-based projects.

Typically, Pride Academy is a transitional program for kids coming out of elementary and going into middle school. The program partners with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Nia Stuckey, a peer leader with Pride Academy, said this program had an impact on her life as a kid.

“The best part about being a peer leader is seeing the kids and you used to be in their position and like turning around and knowing that I was influenced … influenced by my peer leaders in a good way and I just wanted to influence the kids in the same way that I was influenced as a kid.”

On Wednesday, the peer leaders will pack 30,000 meals for residents in the Texarkana Area.

