AG Landry issues warning against social media quizzes

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Attorney General Jeff Landry says social media surveys and quizzes could be problematic.

According to Attorney General Landry surveys and quizzes with questions like: What is your superhero name? Which cartoon character is your doppelganger? Do you have above-average intelligence? –can possibly lead to “Identity Theft”.

Landry said, “Online surveys and quizzes may seem harmless enough, but the truth is they can expose you to hackers and scammers. It is difficult to tell which are innocent fun and which are covers for bad actors trying to steal your identity or worse.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry offers the following tips for social media quiz takers and survey respondents in order to stay safe from potential dangers: