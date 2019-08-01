Cyber attacks forcing Red River School District to enact security measures

COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Another northwest Louisiana school district is taking steps to protect itself following a cyber attack.

The Red River School District says all of its schools will lose phones and internet use until its internet protection firewall can be properly configured.

The district is asking anyone that has business with any school or district to do it in person.

Earlier this week the DeSoto Parish School District announced it too was enacting precautionary measures following the recent cyber-attack against four Louisiana school districts, including the Sabine Parish School District.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide Emergency DeclarationWednesday in response to the cybersecurity incident.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.