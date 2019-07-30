DeSoto Parish schools being proactive ahead of potential cyber-attacks

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish School District says it’s taking a proactive approach after recent cybersecurity attacks from school districts across the state.

The attacks have prompted Governor Edwards to declare a state of emergency.

As a precautionary measure, DeSoto schools shut down phone lines and internet connectivity at the central office, schools and media center. The district says it will begin the process of individually rebooting each of their systems as added security measures are put into place.

“We feel that by being proactive we can potentially stay one step ahead of an attack on our system. I feel like as a district, we are adequately prepared for a potential attack, but realize that we can always do more to better protect our system” said

Superintendent Clay Corley.

Last week Sabine, Morehouse and City of Monroe saw severe, intentional cybersecurity breaches. On Monday the Tangipahoa Parish School District shut down phone lines and email at schools and some offices Monday.

The school district cyberattacks, in some cases, have infected networks with malware or ransomware.

