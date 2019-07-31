Edwards: Recent school cyber attacks emphasize need for cybersecurity workers

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says the recent cyber attacks against school districts in the state shouldn’t impact the start of school.

Edwards did say the recent attacks emphasize the need for cybersecurity workers.

Four school districts in Louisiana, including the Sabine Parish School District, were the victim of recent attacks.

In 2017, Edwards established the Louisiana Cyber Security Commission.

Last week was the first time support services had to be activated to help the schools recover and protect themselves.

“We have mobilized teams to go to these school districts to help them stand back up and now we’re going to have to work back through this process and also continue to work to make sure we are going to improve the situation going forward. While it’s school systems today it could be any public or private entity tomorrow” said Edwards.

Edwards says state and federal agencies are working together to protect schools across the state.

