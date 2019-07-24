Facebook to pay $5 billion FTC fine

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC News) – The Federal Trade Commission announces a $5 billion settlement with Facebook to end an investigation into the company’s privacy practices.

It’s a record penalty that shows the federal government taking a harder stance against tech firms but one that may stop short of changing how Silicon Valley does business.

The FTC settlement, which will need to be approved by a federal judge, would put an endpoint on the U.S. government’s probe of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which erupted last year after reports that the consulting company had obtained profile information on millions of Facebook users and their friends via a quiz app. Cambridge Analytica also worked on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.