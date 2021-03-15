Microsoft rolling out fix after identifying cause of outage

(ABC4) – If you’re having problems with Teams or other Microsoft products Monday, you aren’t alone.
A recent change to the authentication process caused the issue, according to Microsoft, and the company announced just before 5:20 p.m. EST that they would be rolling out a fix that’s expected to solve the problem in the next hour.
According to downdetector.com, users reported problems with multiple Microsoft platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Office 365, Outlook, and Microsoft Azure.
Reports of outages began pouring into Down Detector shortly after 3 p.m. EST.
It was first thought that only users of collaboration app Teams were experiencing the issue, but Microsoft then confirmed it was investigation an issue affecting “multiple M365 services.”
This is a developing story.